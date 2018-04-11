Jenny Hval – “Spells”

Norwegian experimental artist Jenny Hval has a pretty good track record. Her 2015 album Apocalypse, girl explored bodies and human sexuality and gender dynamics, and we named it one of the best albums of 2015. Her 2016 album Blood Bitch explored the intersection of menstruation, vampire lore, and ’70s exploitation films, and we named it one of the best albums of 2016.

Hval took 2017 off to collaborate with other interesting producers like Kelly Lee Owens, Carmen Villain, and Lindstrøm, but she returned last month to share a 12″ with Håvard Volden under the name Lost Girls and announce her debut novel. And now she’s finally coming back with more solo music: an EP called The Long Sleep.

Part of what makes Hval so great is that her music isn’t just conceptually rich — it also sounds great. Even so, new song “Spells,” the first track we’re hearing off of The Long Sleep, is surprisingly accessible. It starts with rumbling horns, pianos, strings, and saxophones before settling into a cool sophisti-pop groove, giving her a chance to show off her singing voice as the whole arrangement floats out into space. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spells”

02 “The Dreamer Is Everyone In Her Dream”

03 “The Long Sleep”

04 “I Want To Tell You Something”

TOUR DATES:

04/21 – Zurich, CH @ Norient & Rewire present Sonic Fiction (concert series)

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room HLP

05/13 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti

05/17 – Sun. May 20 – Durham, NC @ Moogfest

06/01 – Olso, NO @ Blå

06/05 – London, UK @ St John on Bethnal Green

06/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

09/01 – Cologne, DE @ Pop Festival

The Long Sleep is out 5/25 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.