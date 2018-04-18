Father John Misty’s New Album Was Briefly Available On Apple Music Before It Was Even Announced

Father John Misty’s new album God’s Favorite Customer wasn’t even officially announced until this morning, but it’s already been a mess of a rollout thanks to the good folks at Apple.

Last night, a listing on New Zealand iTunes accidentally revealed the album title, cover art, and the entire tracklist. And early this morning, apparently, after the release of the two songs “Just Dumb Enough To Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All,” Apple Music accidentally put the entire album up for streaming. It was available only for a brief time before being removed again. Almost like it never even happened!

So … this may not come as a shock to you, but it’s now official: Father John Misty has a new album called God’s Favorite Customer, and it’s out 6/1 on Sub Pop. According to a press release, it was written largely in New York between Summer 2016 and Winter 2017, and the album was produced by Josh Tillman himself and recorded with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, Dave Cerminara, and Trevor Spencer.

The album is available for pre-order on Father John Misty’s store here, where there’s also lots of cool new merch. Like this dad hat. Very cool!

Wig. Apple Music just leaked Father John Misty’s album early and it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/hAPgAO1baG — PiZZAPiZZA (@bytesquat) April 18, 2018

Apple Music accidentally uploaded all of Father John Misty's new album God's Favorite Customer — °•° (@GusOMartinson) April 18, 2018

@theneedledrop the whole Father John Misty album has dropped for me on Apple Music?? pic.twitter.com/XUU2Ua0RT5 — huw (@huwsername) April 18, 2018

UPDATE: Check out Misty’s new Facebook profile pic:

TOUR DATES:

04/28 Cincinnati, OH @ The National Homecoming Festival at Smale Park

04/29 Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

05/11 Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Gathering! at Upland Brewing Company (solo show)

05/25 Belfast, IE @ BBC Music The Biggest Weekend

05/26 Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

05/27 London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/28 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/29 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

May 30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/01 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/02 Nimes, FR @ This is Not A Love Song Festival

06/03 Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/05 Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

06/07 Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/08 Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/14 Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15-17 Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

06/16 Minneapolis, MN @ Rock The Garden Festival! at Walker Art Center

06/24 Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

07/13 Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/20 Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

07/22 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/27 New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival

07/01 Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art Park Theater ^

08/04 Toronto, ON @ Historic Fort York & Garrison Commons $

08/10-12 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/15 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

08/17-19 Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

09/09 Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival

11/03 Groningen, NL @ TakeRoot Festival

11/09-10 Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/16-17 Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

* w/ Gillian Welch

** w/ TV on the Radio

^ w/ Jenny Lewis

$ supporting The National