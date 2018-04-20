A$AP Rocky – “Herojuana Blunts” Video

A$AP Rocky has been dropping tracks left and right since the beginning of the year. Earlier this month, he debuted his new Moby-sampling song “A$AP Forever” on The Tonight Show and it felt like we might be getting close to a proper album release, but now it’s not so clear. Today, he shared what sounds like more of a throwaway track in the same vein as “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$” or “Above.” It’s called “Herojuana Blunts,” and as with most Rocky drug songs it sounds disorienting and syrupy. There’s a shoutout to Kurt Cobain, wherein Rocky says, “Cobain up in her veins.” There’s a video that goes along with it too; watch and listen below.