Remember Sports – “The 1 Bad Man”

Remember Sports (formerly known as Sports) have a new album on the way. It’s called Slow Buzz and it’s due out later this month by way of Father/Daughter Records. We’ve already heard singles “Up From Below” and “Pull Through,” and today the band’s sharing a new one.

“The 1 Bad Man” finds Remember Sports doing what they do best: writing songs about the confusion and existential distress that comes with growing into adulthood. The phrase that repeats on this song is “I don’t know,” and it finds Remember Sports’ Carmen Perry singing about a decaying relationship that might not make it. “Oh my god I’m petrified/ We’re so happy we could die/ Never wanna make you cry/ Swallow all my pride tonight,” Perry ends on an optimistic note.

Listen to “The 1 Bad Man” below.

Slow Buzz is out 5/18 via Father/Daughter Records.