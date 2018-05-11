Frightened Rabbit Bandmates Share Statement On Death Of Scott Hutchison

Earlier this week, when Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison went missing, his bandmates took to social media, asking fans to reach out to Hutchison, and to help find him. They commented, again and again, on how overwhelming the support from fans was. Yesterday, Grant Hutchison, Scott’s brother and bandmate, gave a radio interview, saying much of the same, even though he was audibly distraught.

This morning, the worst happened. After finding a body, Scottish police confirmed Hutchison was dead. And as Hutchison’s peers and fans share memories of how much they loved him and his music, Frightened Rabbit’s surviving members have posted a statement on Instagram, writing of their own devastation and thanking all the people who reached out.

Here’s what they’ve written:

There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort. Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this. He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared. Rest peacefully Scott. Much love

Grant, Billy, Andy and Simon x

UPDATE: The Hutchison brothers’ bandmates in Mastersystem, Editors’ Justin Lockey and his brother James, have also shared a statement on Scott’s passing: