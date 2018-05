Foo Fighters released their most recent album, Concrete And Gold, last fall, and they recently went on Ellen to perform their latest single from it, “The Line.” No 8-year-old drummers or John Travolta to be found, but there is Dave Grohl and co. giving it their best. Ellen Degeneres described them as “the coolest rock band in the world” while introducing the performance Do you agree? Watch below.

Concrete And Gold is out now.