The Royal Wedding Is Being Released On Vinyl

Move over, Post Malone: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are here to break some streaming records. Within hours of the ceremony, which is taking place in Windsor at St George’s Chapel tomorrow, a recording of the entire thing from Decca will be up on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, with a vinyl version of the festivities to come next week.

“Capturing the words and music of this Royal Wedding is a great responsibility, knowing how much a permanent record of the event will mean to so many people around the world,” says producer Anna Barry in a press release. “Our Decca team will deliver a state of the art recording which captures every nuance of this very happy day and it will be a joy to be a part of the celebrations.”

What will you hear on the recording besides wedding vows recited in a stentorian British accent and the dull roar of thousands of loyal British subjects eager to escape the drudgery of their own lives? I’m glad you asked! The ceremony will feature performances from British cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St George’s Chapel, Christian gospel group the Kingdom Choir, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star Elton John. Hopefully no one fucks up Elton’s performance this time.

Live coverage begins tonight at 3AM EST, so you can watch below before you decide whether to shell out for the 12″.