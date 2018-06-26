Valee – “Womp Womp” (Feat. Jeremih) Video

The Chicago rapper Valee has had a huge year — signing to G.O.O.D. Music, collaborating with Kanye West and Pusha-T, releasing his GOOD Job, You Found Me EP. But Valee’s biggest song of 2018 might not have anything to do with any of those things. It might be “Womp Womp,” the ridiculously sticky Jeremih collab that Valee released last month.

Today, “Womp Womp” gets a new video from director Hebru Brantley. It’s an appealingly ridiculous affair, one that seems to mirror the plot of the Adam Sandler movie Click. In the video, Valee has a magical remote control that can switch people’s languages to “Womp Womp,” which is basically the horn-noises sound effect that remains the only way we can hear adults talking in Charlie Brown cartoons.

The video also looks like a DVD menu screen, and it allows Valee to jump around within his own narrative — something about paper bags, cops in pursuit, randomly-occurring dancing girls, and lowrider convertibles. I have no idea whether it all hangs together narrative-wise, but whatever the case, it’s a fun watch. Check it out below.

“Womp Womp” is out now at G.O.O.D. Music.