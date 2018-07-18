Chief Keef Announces Worldwide Hologram Tour

After having his initial hologram concert in Hammond, Indiana shut down by law enforcement within minutes back in 2015, Chief Keef is teaming up with Hologram USA Inc. to announce the Chief Keef and Icons of American Music Tour. The 90-minute experience kicks off in London on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 before moving to the 22-year-old’s hometown of Chicago and starting a trek across the United States, details of which have yet to be announced.

According to his manager, the artist, born Keith Cozart, is unable to physically enter London at this time due to legal restrictions. “Police and the mayor wanted to stop my hologram show in Chicago. Fuck Rahm Emanuel, I’m bringing it anyway. First up, London,” Chief Keef tells Billboard.

The movement is spearheaded by Chief Keef’s Greek billionaire label-head Alki David. “People are going to be surprised. Growing up Keef was influenced by what his grandma listened too. These included Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson, and other great African-American musicians,” David explains. “Later, that influence merged with Tupac, Biggie Smalls, and N.W.A are among the sounds that influenced Keith Cozart. Now, he’s among the most influential artists in that world himself.”

Shakur once returned to Coachella and Michael Jackson even made his way to the Billboard Awards via hologram in 2014. The set of performances will include cameos from other musical legends such as Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G, N.W.A, and Snoop Dogg.

Tickets for the tour’s pair of London stops at the famous Hammersmith Apollo Theater are on sale now.

This article originally appeared on Billboard