Watch Beck Cover Spoon With Britt Daniel And Sing A Rarity With Jenny Lewis At MSG

Beck followed up Billy Joel’s 100th Madison Square Garden gig — and his own Colbert performance — with an MSG show of his own Thursday. And like Joel, Mr. Hansen had special guests.

Whereas the Piano Man brought out Bruce Springsteen, Beck invited Britt Daniel onstage to perform a couple songs. First up was Spoon’s “I Turn My Camera On,” the Gimme Fiction hit that fits right into Beck’s funky metropolitan whiteboy aesthetic. Daniel then stuck around for a run through Beck’s own “Dear Life” from last year’s Colors.

Daniel wasn’t the only visitor to the Beck stage show. Opening act Jenny Lewis also joined him in a performance of “Girl Dreams” from his 1994 release One Foot In The Grave, a song he hadn’t performed live since 2003. When Beck released that track, Lewis was fresh off starring in the CBS sitcom Brooklyn Bridge and still four years out from forming Rilo Kiley. (Spoon, meanwhile, independently released their Nefarious EP that same year and were still a year away from signing to Matador.)

Watch all three performances below.