Morrissey – “Blue Dreamers Eyes”

A few months ago, Morrissey tried to distract everyone from his terrible opinions by sharing a cute cat photo and a “lost studio track” called “By The Time I Get To Wherever I’m Going.” (His opinions are still terrible.) And now, his photographer nephew Sam Esty Rayner has thrown another “lost studio track” called “Blue Dreamers Eyes” up on YouTube. One of a few titles that Moz recently registered with BMI, the song was previously rumored to be included on his next album or a deluxe edition of last year’s Low In High School. Listen below; the song is accompanied by footage shot by Rayner.