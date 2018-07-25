Animal Collective’s Geologist has a radio show called The O’Brien System, and occasionally, he will share unreleased AnCo songs and demos during his airtime. We recently heard a demo version of “Penny Dreadfuls” and the previously unheard “In The Bleak Midwinter,” which AnCo recorded in 1999.

Geologist shared a new one on his most recent show. “Grassy Grain” was written and produced by Avey Tare and was supposed to be included on the band’s forthcoming visual double album Tangerine Reef. The song didn’t end up making the cut. Check it out below.