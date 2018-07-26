24Dollas – “LIT”

R&B stars Ty Dolla $ign and 24hrs have an album coming out together under the name 24Dollas. They’ve teased it with a couple of promising tracks called “Still Down” and “Mind Games” featuring Roy Woods. Today the duo unveils a third song called “LIT” that lives up to its name.

Not that “LIT” is a raging party track, but given that the word has become as versatile as “cool” in describing positive situations, it certainly applies to this. The spare, slow-drifting bounce is an ideal canvas for Ty’s typically gorgeous crooning about bread-and-butter subjects such as getting money with his clique. 24hrs remains the weaker link in this partnership, but his Auto-Tuned chirp works well in this context too.

Hear “LIT” below, and then speculate about whether the 24Dollas album or Ty’s MihTy project with Jeremih will drop first.