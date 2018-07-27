Drake – “Nonstop” Video

Right now, Drake is basically running the world after the release of the ridiculously dominant new album Scorpion. He’s got the #1 song in the country, and he’s got it with a song that never even got an official single release. But in the week after Scorpion came out, the song that made it all the way up to #2 was the hard, nasty rap anthem “Nonstop.” The song is a collaboration with BlocBoy JB producer Tay Keith, and it works as a pastiche of, and a love letter to, Drake’s beloved Memphis rap. I’d probably argue that it’s the best song on the album. And now it’s got a video.

For the past few months, Drake has been on a ridiculous music-video hot streak, with director Karena Evans’ high-concept insta-viral clips for “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “I’m Upset.” The “Nonstop” video isn’t one of those. It’s a relatively cheap and low-frills life-on-the-road video. But because it’s a Drake video in 2018, it’s still plenty larger-than-life.

Drake filmed the “Nonstop” video in London, and it opens with footage of his surprise set at the Wireless Fest. Later on, he spends time at a club, drinks tea on a rooftop, and rides through town atop a double decker bus. Quavo, French Montana, and Noah “40” Shebib get in cameos. (I think O.T. Genasis is in there somewhere, too, but I’m not sure.) Watch the video below.

Scorpion is out now on Cash Money/Young Money.