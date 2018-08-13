Watch Drake Cover Michael Jackson At ‘Aubrey And The Three Migos’ Tour Opener

The much-postponed ‘Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour’ featuring Drake and Migos finally started last night in Kansas City, MO. During Drake’s portion of the night, he covered a bit of “Rock With You,” a single off Michael Jackson’s 1979 album Off The Wall. The cover keeps with Drake’s Jackson fixation for this album cycle — on Scorpion, “Don’t Matter To Me” featured unreleased music from the pop icon, and he fittingly followed up his cover with that song.

Migos joined Drake a few times throughout the night, most notably for a performance of the remix of “Versace” that features Drake — it was the first time they performed it live together. Drake also joined them for Culture II’s “Walk It Talk It.”

The show also featured a levitating yellow Ferrari. Check out some footage from the night below.