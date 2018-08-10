Drake & Migos Tour Postponed Again

Back in May, Drake announced a massive summer and fall tour with his fellow chart-toppers the Migos. That tour, dubbed Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live, was originally scheduled to kick off at the end of July. But at the end of July, four days after Offset was arrested in Georgia on felony gun charges and two days before the first show, Drake and Migos postponed the whole thing. “In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour schedule,” a spokesperson said at the time.

So they rescheduled the tour to begin 8/10 in Kansas City, MO. That’s today. But yesterday, TMZ reports, the tour bus used by Drake’s production team was towed from a hotel parking lot in Kansas City. And today, the day of the already postponed kickoff, the tour has once again been postponed — although not for long. The tour will now kick off in Kansas City this Sunday, 8/12, and the Saint Paul show originally scheduled for 8/12 has also been postponed to a later date.

“Due to production issues, the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour is postponing the Kansas City and Saint Paul dates,” a spokesman for the tour tells KARE 11 in a statement. “Tonight’s Kansas City show is rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12. The Saint Paul show at Xcel Energy Center is being postponed with a new date soon to be announced. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.” What could possibly go wrong in the next two days to make them postpone the tour again? Is Drake cursed? You tell me.