The 1975 Detail New Album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

We’ve all been arguing about it on the internet for months already, but British pseudo-intellectual pop moppets the 1975 have just confirmed all the details of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, their much-anticipated new album. They’ve already shared the singles “Give Yourself A Try,” “Love It If We Made It,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.” And now they’ve confirmed that the new album will be out this fall, and they come bearing gloriously pretentious song titles.

Now keep in mind, this new 1975 album is the follow-up to 2016’s shockingly strong I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, so the group has a lot to live up to in the ridiculous-title category. But we can already begin imagining how tracks like “I Like America & America Likes Me,” “Sincerity Is Scary,” and “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)” might sound. Below, behold the goofy-ass tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The 1975″

02 “Give Yourself A Try”

03 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”

04 “How To Draw / Petrichor”

05 “Love It If We Made It”

06 “Be My Mistake”

07 “Sincerity Is Scary”

08 “I Like America & America Likes Me”

09 “The Man Who Married A Robot / Love Theme”

10 “Inside Your Mind”

11 “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You”

12 “Surrounded by Heads And Bodies”

13 “Mine”

14 “I Couldn’t Be More In Love”

15 “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)”

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out 11/30 on Polydor.