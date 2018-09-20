Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Scoring HBO’s New Watchmen Series

Watchmen, Alan Moore’s beloved 1987 graphic novel, is not an easy property to adapt. It’s such a deconstruction of its own medium and genre, superhero comic books, that even attempting to adapt it into another medium almost seems like it’s missing the point. After years of people trying and failing to get a movie version made, Zack Snyder finally succeeded in 2009 with a workmanlike film that slavishly recreated the original comic’s scenes and imagery without quite grappling with all of its thematic weight. And now HBO is taking a crack at it, developing a TV series headed by the Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof.

We don’t know a ton about what Lindelof’s version will look like. In a five-page open letter posted on Instagram, Lindelof promised that the show would be more of a “remix” than an adaptation, telling an original story based on the same world. What we do know is that the cast will feature Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon. And now we know one more thing: It’ll have music from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Lindelof confirmed the news with another lengthy Instagram post. “For 30 years, we’ve known what Watchmen looks like… but what does It SOUND like?” he wrote. “I called HBO while we were still writing the pilot and begged them to consider pursuing the brilliant Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross as composers. ‘That’s so weird…’ HBO responded, ‘They just called US asking about Watchmen.’ Turns out Trent and Atticus are as big fans of the original masterwork as I am of Trent and Atticus. Their music, from NIN to Social Network to Vietnam is original, visceral, and deeply emotional. And so, it is with great excitement and gratitude for the thermodynamic miracle that brought us together to announce that Watchmen officially sounds like THEM.”

Previously, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have scored David Fincher’s The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl, plus Patriots Day, Ken Burns’ recent documentary series The Vietnam War, the Leonardo DiCaprio climate change doc Before The Flood, Trey Edward Shults’ upcoming musical Waves, and Jonah Hill’s upcoming Mid90s. In the future, all projects will be soundtracked by the alternately soothing and chilling synth tones of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.