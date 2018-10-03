John Grant – “Is He Strange”

Former Czars leader John Grant has been releasing music under his own name since the beginning of the decade, and next week he’ll put out his fourth solo album, Love Is Magic, the follow-up to 2015’s Grey Tickles, Black Pressure. We’ve heard some songs from it already — the title track, “Touch & Go,” and “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips” — and today he’s sharing another one, “Is He Strange.”

“‘Is He Strange’ is a pure love song about how you cannot own or possess another person,” Grant said of the song in a press release. “It’s about letting go of someone you still love and moving on and also how it is possible to continue to love while you are letting go. Much easier said than done.”

Listen to it below.

Love Is Magic is out 10/12 via Bella Union/Partisan.