Lil Pump – “Multi Millionaire” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

In the 1984 movie Children Of The Corn, a group of freaky, cultish children band together to murder any adult unlucky enough to pass through their remote little town. Right now, something similar could be happening within the ranks of A-list rap music. Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert are making music together. We shall see how the Lord favors them.

Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert are both on serious winning streaks. Pump, the 18-year-old South Florida rapper, was last seen dressing as a Dasani bottle on Saturday Night Live and dominating “I Love It,” Kanye West’s biggest hit in years. Meanwhile Uzi, the 24-year-old Philadelphia rapper, was last seen blacking out on his “New Patek” single. And last week, Pump and Uzi both showed up on “Bankteller,” a new posse cut that also features 03 Greedo, Smokepurpp, and Desto Dubb.

Together, Pump and Uzi have unveiled their new collaborative single “Multi Millionaire.” It’s the type of bruising, fizzy SoundCloud-rap that made Pump famous, and both Pump and Uzi sound comfortably fearsome on it. Below, listen to it, and get used to the idea that this is the new dominant paradigm:

“Multi Millionaire” is out now on the streaming services. It probably won’t even show up on an album, since these kids don’t care that much about albums.