Record Store Day Announces Black Friday 2018 Releases

Record Store Day: Hate it or love it, it continues to be a major semiannual event in the world of music retail. The RSD organization just announced its list of titles for 2018’s Black Friday event, which (as you might expect) is going down on the Friday after Thanksgiving, 11/23.

Some highlights after an initial scan of the list:

An OutKast “Rosa Parks” 12″

An Africa-shaped 10″ picture disc single of Weezer’s “Africa” cover

A picture disc of the forthcoming Smashing Pumpkins album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

A picture disc of S U R V I V E members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds Of The Upside Down

A U2 “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” 12″

Rage Against The Machine’s Live & Rare 2xLP

RSD MVPs the Flaming Lips’ The Mushroom Tapes LP

A$AP Ferg’s B-Sides 12″

Blue Cheer’s The ’67 Demos 12″

The Breeders’ Safari EP on 12″ vinyl

Keith Richards’ “Run Rudolph Run” 12″

A 4xLP “Legacy Edition” of the Byrds’ Sweetheart Of The Rodeo

The Grateful Dead’s Playing In The Band, Seattle WA 5/21/74

The Ramones’ Live In Glasgow December 19, 1977 2xLP

A 2xLP reissue of Madonna’s Ray Of Light

A reissue of Collective Soul’s Hints, Allegations And Things Left Unsaid because why the hell not

A more timely reissue of Devo’s classic debut Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Check out the full list here.