Lana Del Rey To Azealia Banks: “I Won’t Not Fuck You The Fuck Up”

A few weeks ago, Lana Del Rey called out Kanye West for supporting Donald Trump, citing Kanye and Trump’s shared “delusions of grandeur” and “extreme issues with narcissism.” Azealia Banks, who has apparently emerged from Elon Musk’s house, then criticized Lana’s comments.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,”she tweeted. “Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45.”

Tonight, Lana responded to Banks, tweeting, “U know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you—I wouldn’t.” Lana continues in her next tweet, “I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period.”

Banks went on to body-shame Lana in a series of tweets. “This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most),” she tweeted with a picture of Lana. “Let’s walk her through some upper arm workout!” Lana responded, offering her “surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist.” See the tweet battle below.

Especially because you know that a white woman vs a black male will result in an immediate victory for the white woman due to societal circumstances. You wouldn’t dare challenge a black woman on her opinion because you don’t have that (much of a) social prejudice in place between — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) September 30, 2018

Makes YOU. The enemy. You approve of ASAP rocky because his victims weren’t white. You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against…. — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) September 30, 2018

Like ASAP ROCKY Who have kicked random women in the face at concerts Simply because they paid their money to come see their idol and in a moment of excitement.. reached out to touch him bc HE didn’t have adequate security that night. You white female liberals are so self serving. — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) September 30, 2018

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Let’s talk about arm workouts today!! Example : This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most)

Let’s walk her through some upper arm workout! #CHEAPYXOTIPS pic.twitter.com/yVmBALwPu0 — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 9, 2018

I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Step Two: pick up the two dicks on the floor and raise them up by your ears. hold them in your clenched fists with your elbows facing the floor. — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 9, 2018