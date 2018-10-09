Lana Del Rey To Azealia Banks: “I Won’t Not Fuck You The Fuck Up”

A few weeks ago, Lana Del Rey called out Kanye West for supporting Donald Trump, citing Kanye and Trump’s shared “delusions of grandeur” and “extreme issues with narcissism.” Azealia Banks, who has apparently emerged from Elon Musk’s house, then criticized Lana’s comments.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,”she tweeted. “Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45.”

Tonight, Lana responded to Banks, tweeting, “U know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you—I wouldn’t.” Lana continues in her next tweet, “I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period.”

Banks went on to body-shame Lana in a series of tweets. “This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most),” she tweeted with a picture of Lana. “Let’s walk her through some upper arm workout!” Lana responded, offering her “surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist.” See the tweet battle below.

