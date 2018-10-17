Eighth Grade Star Elsie Fisher To Star In Shaggs Musical Film

Elsie Fisher has booked her first starring role since breaking out in Bo Burnham’s indie Eighth Grade.

Fisher will star in The Shaggs, a musical feature that is based on the real-life story of the Wiggin sisters, three musically inept teenagers from New Hampshire who, in 1968, recorded one of the most infamous rock-and-roll albums of all time, Philosophy Of The World.

Ken Kwapis, whose feature credits include The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants and A Walk In The Woods, will direct from a screenplay by Joy Gregory. Inspired by a 1999 New Yorker article by Susan Orlean, Gregory had previously turned the story of The Shaggs into an off-Broadway stage musical.

