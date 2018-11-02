A$AP Rocky – “Fukk Sleep” (Feat. FKA Twigs) Video

The video for an unreleased A$AP Rocky x Tame Impala collaboration went online today, and now so has a different video on Rocky’s official channels. This one is for “Fukk Sleep,” the FKA twigs duet that was one of the highlights from his recent album Testing.

Director Diana Kunst’s video stars Rocky and twigs as lovers who are on a crime spree and seem to be deeply relishing every moment of it. They steal a car, ransack a convenience store, terrorize the clientele in a luxurious restaurant, and look fly as hell in a number of high-fashion outfits. They’re basically the villains in a superhero movie but without any comeuppance.

This is an extremely watchable music video. Below, watch it, and then wonder to yourself when twigs is going to release another album.

Testing is out now on RCA / Polo Grounds / A$AP Worldwide.