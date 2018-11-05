Boygenius planned their tour before they recorded their EP. The brand-new supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus were planning to cross North America together this fall, and the decision to form a band, and to record together, came out of that. A week and a half ago, they released the self-titled Boygenius EP, an absolute triumph on every possible level. And last night, they played their first show.

The first show on the Boygenius tour was in Nashville, Baker’s adopted hometown, at the Ryman Auditorium, the historic home of the Grand Ole Opry. That’s a place where legendary performances are basically expected, and from all available evidence, it looks like Boygenius absolutely stepped up and gave one for the ages last night.

Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus all played their own solo sets at last night’s show, and all of them remain total must-sees everytime they come through your town. But the real fireworks came at the end of the night, when all three stepped onstage together, performing the EP’s songs both with a band and, during the devastating EP closer “Ketchum, ID,” just on their own. Watch some fan-made footage from last night’s show below.

The self-titled Boygenius EP is out now on Matador.