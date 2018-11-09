Anderson .Paak – “WHO R U?”

Anderson .Paak is getting ready to release the official follow-up to his 2016 breakout album Malibu. Oxnard is out in eight days. Its title is inspired by .Paak’s hometown of the same name, completing his beach-themed trilogy, which started with his albums Venice and Malibu. The forthcoming album was mixed and produced by none other than Dr. Dre.

So far this year, aside from a turn on the Black Panther soundtrack and other assorted cameos, we’ve heard “Bubblin,” which isn’t on the final Oxnard tracklist, and the Kendrick Lamar collab “Tints,” which is. We saw the silly, exciting video for “Tints” late last month.

Paak shared an iPhone-recorded video to his Twitter today — featuring the Cali boy moonwalking his way around Grand Central Station — and tonight, he unveils his latest single, “WHO R U?” On it, Paak moonwalks, so to speak, over a punchy beat and smooth synth, brushing off and flexing on his “new enemies”: “Look at you n***as / Wonder why I fucking hate rap.” As always, Paak sounds proud and unbothered, rather than malicious. Listen to it below and moonwalk if you can. The beat calls for it.

They want my business on the front page! ‘WHO R U’ drops @ 12am EST #Oxnard in 8 DAYS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OQlQW0Ua94 — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) November 8, 2018

Oxnard is out 11/16.