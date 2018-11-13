Riff Raff Will Face Trial In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Riff Raff, the rapper born Horst Christian Simco, will stand trial in a $12 million sexual assault lawsuit next year in Nevada, Pitchfork reports.

The civil case will come before a jury in Washoe County on May 28, 2019 and stems from a suit filed on October 23, 2014 by a woman identified as Jane Doe. She accuses Riff Raff and his musical collaborator DollaBillGates (born Eric Lasaan Bing) of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, and civil conspiracy.

The alleged crimes took place after a Riff Raff concert at Bunny Ranch Bar & Cigar in Mound House, Nevada, in the early morning hours of August 31, 2014 — a week after Riff Raff made national headlines as Katy Perry’s date to the MTV Video Music Awards. Per the report, Jane Doe is seeking at least $12 million in damages. Extensive details about the case are available here.

Last year two women accused Riff Raff of sexual misconduct. He denied both incidents.