Watch SNL Parody Sheck Wes With Ruth Bader Ginsburg Rap Video

A little over a week ago, Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell and fractured three ribs. Saturday Night Live paid homage to the Supreme Court Justice on last night’s episode with a rap. Pete Davidson and Chris Redd parodied Sheck Wes’ “Live Sheck Wes” from his recent album MUDBOY. Kate McKinnon plays the breakdancing RBG in the sketch. “Live Ginsburg / Ride for Ginsburg,” Redd and Davidson chant. “Broken ribs can’t stop her / She eat that shit for lunch…Trump stay out her way / Don’t fuck with my Roe v. Wade.” Watch below.