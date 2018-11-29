Watch A Young Offset As A Backup Dancer For Whitney Houston

Offset is the last of the three Migos to go solo. Quavo released Quavo Huncho last month; Takeoff put out The Last Rocket earlier this month; and on 12/14, his 27th birthday, Mr. Cardi B himself will release his debut solo album. Offset confirmed the news in a profile on The New York Times today. And, as Vulture points out, the story also reveals another important detail: When he was a kid, Offset was a backup dancer for Whitney Houston and TLC. Here’s the relevant quote from the piece:

At one point, in Offset’s absence, his mother reminisced about keeping him out of trouble with team sports and let it slip that, as a child, he danced professionally in videos for Whitney Houston and TLC. She stopped herself from saying more, noting that he had an image to protect, but the next day, Offset posted a photo of himself with Houston on the set of the 2002 video for “Whatchulookinat.”

Evidence of young Offset’s TLC video appearance has yet to surface. But below, you can watch him bust some sweet moves in Whitney’s “Whatchulookinat” video, and check out the Instagram he posted with Whitney and all of the other child dancers from the video. No wonder he was so excited to sing Whitney Houston in that recent Carpool Karaoke clip!