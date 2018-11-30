Drake Is On Meek Mill’s New Album, Which You Can Stream Here

It’s been a long and winding road for Meek Mill, but as of now his new album Championships is officially out. It’s the Philly rapper’s first full-length release since 2017’s Wins & Losses. More importantly, it’s his first album since being released from prison following a loud public #FreeMeekMill campaign that heavily criticized the handling of his case. He’s since become a public advocate for prison reform; just this week he argued his case on Ellen and in the New York Times.

Championships is a momentous release for another reason: It marks the first appearance of former allies Meek and Drake on a song together since they squashed their beef onstage in Boston. This was unthinkable back in 2015, when Meek went after Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter and Drake proceeded to obliterate him in one of the more one-sided rap feuds in recent memory. (My, how times have changed for Drake on the rap beef front.) Drake shows up on a song called “Going Bad.” It’s his third song with Meek following “Amen” and “R.I.C.O.,” the song that got Meek all worked up in the first place. Presumably Quentin Miller does not have a writing credit on this one.

Also raising eyebrows on the guest list is Cardi B, who herself has been embroiled in a feud with Meek’s ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. A Meek-Cardi collab has been rumored for months, and indeed, she guests on a track called “On Me.” Presumably Minaj will address this on a new episode of her online radio show any day now, but let’s not let tabloid drama completely outshine the fact that there’s a whole album of new Meek Mill music for your perusal. The 19-song tracklist also includes features from Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Ella Mai, 21 Savage, Jeremih, Fabolous, and others.

So: Is Championships newsworthy? Undoubtedly. Is it any good? Find out below, where it’s streaming in full.

Championships is out now via Atlantic/Maybach Music.