Watch Boygenius Cover The Killers In LA

Boygenius, the supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, released their incredible self-titled EP at the end of October. They’ve been touring in support of it since then, with each member performing a solo set before joining forces at the end. And in addition to their own songs, they’ve been dropping some covers into their sets.

Boygenius covered the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” at a couple of a shows last month, and more recently, they’ve been doing the Killers’ 2006 Sam’s Town cut “Read My Mind.” They played it in San Diego on Thursday and they played it again at the Wiltern in Los Angeles last night. Watch the latter performance below.