Watch The Trailer For Killer Mike’s New Netflix Show Trigger Warning

In recent years, Killer Mike has emerged as a major voice on social and political issues, occasionally delivering controversial opinions as a talking head on shows like AM Joy, The Real, Real Time With Bill Maher, and The Tavis Smiley Show. And now, he’s getting a show of his own.

Trigger Warning, which premieres next month on Netflix, is “about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world,” Mike says in a statement. “In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches.”

“Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is fucking crazy),” the statement continues, “but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.” Watch the trailer below.

Trigger Warning premieres 1/18. And in other Killer Mike news, it seems like we can expect the next Run The Jewels album next summer. “at the risk of losing the mystery of it all, RTJ4 will probably hit around summer time,” El-P tweeted yesterday. “i’m sorry if that schedule disappoints anyone but we need the time to make sure the music doesn’t.”

i know a lot of you are hoping we drop rtj4 this year so it’s only right i let you know clearly: we are not. we just got off tour like 5 months ago. i scored a film and got married. we started and are working on it but it’s not even close to done. i tell you because i love you. — el-p (@therealelp) December 11, 2018