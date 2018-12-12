Watch Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, & Matt Damon Exchange Secret Santa Gifts

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus have a new song together, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” and last weekend they performed it live for the first time on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show. This weekend, they’re bringing it to Saturday Night Live, where they’ll be the musical guests for the final episode of the year alongside Matt Damon.

Today, a short skit has been released in which Cyrus, Ronson, Damon, and SNL cast members Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong all participate in a secret Santa gift exchange. Some jokes are made, but not everyone gets there turn! What did Miley get everyone!? What about Mark?! I guess there are only so matter jokes…

Watch below.