Kanye West Responds To Ariana Grande, Says He’s Been Off His Meds For 6 Months

CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kanye West reignited his feud with Drake during a lengthy tweetstorm on Thursday, venting his frustrations and claiming that Drake threatened him and his family. That night, before releasing her new single “Imagine,” Ariana Grande reference the situation in a tweet, writing, “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Today, Kanye returned to social media to respond to Ariana’s tweet. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” he wrote. “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.” He went on to open up about his struggles with mental health, saying that he cut ties with his handlers and stopped taking his medication six months ago.

Now, as Billboard reports, Ariana has responded to Kanye. “with all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period,” she tweeted back. “i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

In a since-deleted final tweet, she wrote, “last thing. stop weaponizing mental health. everyone.”

UPDATE:

