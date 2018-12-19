Juelz Santana Sentenced To 27 Months In Prison On Gun Charge

Longtime New York rap star and Dipset member Juelz Santana will be spending some time in prison. In March, Santana was arrested after escaping from Newark International Airport. TSA agents had found a loaded pistol and eight oxycodone pills in his travel bag, and Santana turned himself in after fleeing from the airport. Santana pled guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. And TMZ reports that Santana has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars.

A judge in Newark handed down Santana’s sentence this morning. When he completes his prison time, he’ll be under supervised release for a year.

The prison sentence comes after a busy period for Santana. The reunited Dipset just released their album Diplomatic Ties last month, and Santana also publicly proposed to girlfriend Kimbella Vanderhee during a Dipset show at the Apollo Theatre on the day that the album came out. In recent years, Santana has also starred in the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York, and on a recent episode, he reportedly predicted that he’d get 27 to 37 months in prison.