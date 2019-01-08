The Governor’s Ball’s 2019 lineup came out yesterday. Last week, we saw Coachella’s. Bonnaroo’s lineup arrives today. Cardi B, the National, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Mac Demarco, Phish (twice!), Childish Gambino, Solange, Brockhampton, and ‘roo regulars the Avett Brothers will be headlining.

Phish were Bonnaroo mainstays during the festival’s early iterations. The last time they headlined was in 2012. Their performance on Friday will be a late evening set, meaning Childish Gambino will be the main headliner that night and Phish will be on the main stage after his set. Other noteworthy acts include Beach House, Saba, Cherry Glazerr, Caroline Rose, Deafheaven, Courtney Barnett, and Parquet Courts. Check out the full lineup and schedule below.

THURSDAY, 6/13

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

Saba

Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump

12th Planet

Sunsquabi

All Them Witches

Magic City Hippies

The Nude Party

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The Comet Is Coming

Jack Harlow

Eprom

Caroline Rose

Donna Missal

Peach Pit

Hekler

Dorfex Bos

FRIDAY, 6/14

Phish

Childish Gambino

Solange

The Avett Brothers

Brockhampton

GRiZ

RL Grime

Beach House

GRiZ SuperJam

NGHTMRE

Gojira

Courtney Barnett

Girl Talk

AJR

Catfish And The Bottlemen

K.Flay

Anoushka Shankar

Nahko & Medicine For The People

Liquid Stranger

Deafheaven

Parquet Courts

Rival Sons

Ibeyi

Jade Cicada

Las Cafeteras

Cherry Glazerr

The Teskey Brothers

Medasin

Tyla Yaweh

Ducky

Monsieur Periné

Mersiv

Crooked Colours

SATURDAY, 6/15

Post Malone

Odesza

Hozier

Kacey Musgraves

The National

The Lonely Island

ZHU

Juice WRLD

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Gucci Mane

John Prine

Jim James (Full Band)

Maren Morris

Gramatik

Shovels & Rope

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Quinn XCII

Clairo

Bishop Briggs

Hippo Campus

Space Jesus

Tokimonsta

Chelsea Cutler

The Record Company

SNBRN

Ruston Kelly

Whipped Cream

Rubblebucket

Little Simz

Memba

Deva Mahal

DJ Mel

SUNDAY, 6/16

Phish (2 Sets)

The Lumineers

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Illenium

Walk The Moon

Mac DeMarco

King Princess

Lil Dicky

G Jones

Trampled By Turtles

The Wood Brothers

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum)

The Soul Rebels

The Lemon Twigs

Two Feet

AC Slater

CID

Dombresky

Bombino

Faye Webster

Ripe

Kikagaku Mayo

Igloohost