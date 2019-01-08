CupcakKe Hospitalized After Suicidal Tweet

Late last night, the Chicago rapper CupcakKe tweeted this: “im about to commit suicide.” On Instagram, she also posted a screenshot of her tweet with this caption: “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me I really appreciate it.” This understandably left a lot of people worried. But CupcakKe, whose real name is Elizabeth Harris, is now safe in a Chicago hospital.

After CupcakKe posted that tweet, more than 12,000 people — including celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Iggy Azalea, and CupcakKe collaborator Charli XCX — tweeted messages of support to her. Some also alerted the Chicago police report, who went to check in on CupcakKe. The BBC reports that Chicago police checked in on her several times and, when they got in touch with her, took her to an area hospital. The Chicago Police Department tells the BBC, “Officers went out a few times to check on Elizabeth. Once they got in touch with her, they took her to hospital — not for her injuries — but for a mental evaluation.”

CupcakKe, who released the albums Ephorize and Eden last year, is famous for rapping about frank sexuality and body positivity. But she’s also gotten into darker subjects, including suicide, in her lyrics. She is a tremendous talent and a general all-around ray of sunshine, and hopefully, she’s getting the support that she needs.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.