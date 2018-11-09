Stream CupcakKe’s New Album Eden

Notoriously nasty Chicago rapper CupcakKe followed up her January release Euphorize with a slew of delicious and debaucherous singles — “Hot Pockets,” “Quiz,” “Blackjack” — as well a couple killer features including one on Kelela’s recent remix of “LMK.” Today, her second project of 2018, the hotly anticipated Eden, is out in full.

Eden contains all those aforementioned solo tracks plus nine more with interest-piquing titles like “PetSmart,” “Starbucks,” “Garfield,” “Cereal And Water,” and “A.U.T.I.S.M.” In the cover art, we see CupcakKe indulging in some forbidden fruit. She recently dropped out of a tour with Iggy Azalea but will be heading out on a solo US tour in December.

Hear Eden and check out tour dates below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“The Eden Tour” Get your Dickets now (LINK IN MY BIO) TAG ALL YO HOES YOU CUMMING WITH BELOW ..I’m still adding dates also

A post shared by 🍆 Marilyn MonHOE (@cupcakkeafreakk) on

Eden is out now.

Tags: CupcakKe