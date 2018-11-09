Stream CupcakKe’s New Album Eden

Notoriously nasty Chicago rapper CupcakKe followed up her January release Euphorize with a slew of delicious and debaucherous singles — “Hot Pockets,” “Quiz,” “Blackjack” — as well a couple killer features including one on Kelela’s recent remix of “LMK.” Today, her second project of 2018, the hotly anticipated Eden, is out in full.

Eden contains all those aforementioned solo tracks plus nine more with interest-piquing titles like “PetSmart,” “Starbucks,” “Garfield,” “Cereal And Water,” and “A.U.T.I.S.M.” In the cover art, we see CupcakKe indulging in some forbidden fruit. She recently dropped out of a tour with Iggy Azalea but will be heading out on a solo US tour in December.

Hear Eden and check out tour dates below.

Eden is out now.