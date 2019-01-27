Lady Gaga is in the midst of two Las Vegas residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano. At last night’s show, she surprised the audience when she brought out Bradley Cooper to perform their A Star Is Born duet, “Shallow.” She performed the song back in December, but this is the first time she and Cooper have performed it live together since the film’s release in October. “Shallow” won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song earlier this month. It also received an Oscar nomination. Check out Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s performance below.

How cute was @ladygaga 's litte jig when Brad agreed to come up to the stage 💗💗#ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/X3oWU3HaO6 — Luna.tico (@danielun) January 27, 2019