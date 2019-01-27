Watch Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Perform “Shallow” Together For The First Time

CREDIT: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Lady Gaga is in the midst of two Las Vegas residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano. At last night’s show, she surprised the audience when she brought out Bradley Cooper to perform their A Star Is Born duet, “Shallow.” She performed the song back in December, but this is the first time she and Cooper have performed it live together since the film’s release in October. “Shallow” won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song earlier this month. It also received an Oscar nomination. Check out Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s performance below.

Tags: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga