Kim Gordon Announces Art Exhibit, Thurston Moore Forms Supergroup With John Paul Jones

We’re coming up on the 10th anniversary of The Eternal, the last Sonic Youth album. There isn’t ever going to be another Sonic Youth album — or, if there was, we’d all be shocked. But the former members of the band are keeping plenty of busy, and a couple of them have new projects in the works.

Recently, Kim Gordon has been making music and acting. And she also recently interviewed Steve Gunn for us, which was nice of her. But Gordon was a visual artist before she was ever in Sonic Youth, and she’s still a visual artist.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Gordon will soon opener her first-ever solo art exhibition. It’s called “Kim Gordon: Lo-Fi Glamor,” and it’s coming to Pittsburgh’s Warhol Museum from 5/17 to 9/1. It’ll feature Gordon’s paintings, sculptures, and figure drawings, as well as a commissioned score for Andy Warhol’s movie Kiss. Gordon recorded that score live at the Warhol Theater last year with Steve Gunn, John Truscinski, and her Body/Head collaborator Bill Nace. That score will be available on vinyl in conjunction with the exhibition. You can find more about it all here.

Meanwhile, Gordon’s former bandmate and ex-husband Thurston Moore is starting a new supergroup. SPIN reports that Moore will team up with ex-Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and experimental drummer Steve Noble for a one-off show in London next month. The trio will play a benefit for London’s ResonanceFM radio station, and it goes down 3/28 at the 100 Club. More info here.