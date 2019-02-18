The 2019 Oscars go down this Sunday (2/24) and the Academy has announced that two special guests will grace the ceremony stage. Kacey Musgraves — who took home four Grammys last week, including the prize for Album Of The Year — will present one of the awards. In addition, Queen will perform with Adam Lambert. The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five awards, including Best Picture. It is the highest-grossing musician biopic of all time, and it took home the award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019