Last week, Solange released her new album, When I Get Home, along with a short film by the same name. She announced accompanying “album experience” events around Houston, and tonight, the event will be livestreamed for fans unable to attend. Writer and curator Antwaun Sargent will moderate a discussion and Q&A with Solange. The stream will begin at 7:45 PM EST via her BlackPlanet website.

When I Get Home is Solange’s first album since 2016’s incredible A Seat At The Table. The new album features guest appearances and production by Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Cassie, The-Dream, Dev Hynes, Metro Boomin, Panda Bear, Scarface, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

Solange’s 33-minute companion visual album comprised scenes in a desert and Houston, 3D-animated dance breaks, candid webcam footage, and more. Stream the When I Get Home album experience and discussion here at 7:45 PM EST.