Taylor Swift Stalker Re-Arrested For Breaking Into Her Apartment

As one of the most famous people in the world, Taylor Swift is no stranger to stalkers. Last April alone, three different men were arrested on her property — including a man named Roger Alvarado, who broke into her New York City brownstone while she was out and was found asleep in her bed after taking a shower in her home.

Alvarado served six months of jail time for the break-in. And now, after being released, he’s done it again. The Associated Press reports that Alvarado was arrested around 2:30AM today at the same Manhattan townhouse after climbing a ladder to a second-floor patio and smashing a glass door to get inside. No one was home at the time.

This is now the third time that Alvarado has been found at Swift’s home. In February 2018, he was arrested on charges of breaking her front door with a shovel. Court records did not list a lawyer who could comment on Alvarado’s behalf.

In a recent cover story on Elle entitled “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30,” Swift wrote about her fear of violence stemming in part from her run-ins with stalkers:

After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months. There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe. My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.

At her concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena last year, Swift used facial recognition technology to identify potential stalkers in the crowd. Videos of rehearsal footage attracted fans to the kiosk, where their photo was taken without their knowledge and cross-referenced with a database of hundreds of the pop star’s known stalkers.