Lollapalooza 2019 Lineup

Lollapalooza, the one-time alternative culture road show turned behemoth Chicago music festival, has announced its full 2019 lineup. Headlining this year’s festivities will be Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, the Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, the Chainsmokers, and J Balvin. Some of the notable names below that big-font tier are Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Meek Mill, Death Cab For Cutie, 21 Savage, Mitski, Rosalía, Maggie Rogers, Tenacious D, Japanese Breakfast, Saba, Lil Baby, Gunna, Sharon Van Etten, Denzel Curry, (Sandy) Alex G, Tierra Whack, YBN Cordae, and Ruston Kelly. And buried deep in the middle of the poster is Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), so get hype for that.

Yesterday the fest revealed a few performers’ names in a teaser video that doubled as a promo for Chicago dog adoption. Turns out quite a few big names were left out of that one! Interestingly — or perhaps uninterestingly — all three Coachella headliners are represented here. There’s much less overlap with the Woodstock 50 lineup that dropped last night, but don’t take that as an endorsement of the Woodstock lineup.

Lollapalooza runs from 8/1 to 8/4 at Grant Park in Chicago. Tickets are on sale here. According to a press release, “Lollapalooza welcomes music fans of all ages, including kids. Children 10-years-old and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.”