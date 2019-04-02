Inter Arma – “Howling Lands”

Richmond’s own Inter Arma are releasing their new album, Sulphur English, in a couple of weeks. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Paradise Gallows, which we named the best metal album from that year.

They’ve been generous with the singles from it so far, sharing “Citadel,” “Stillness,” and the 12-minute epic “The Atavist’s Meridian” over the last couple months, and today they’re putting out another song, “Howling Lands.” This one’s just as epic and intense as all the rest, and it comes along with a Marcos Morales-directed video that only exacerbates the primordial-feeling tension of it.

Watch and listen below.

Sulphur English is out 4/12 via Relpase. Pre-order it here.