Lizzo Shares New “Juice” Video Feat. RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens

Lizzo is about to release her new album Cuz I Love You at the end of the week, and she’s been going all out to promote it — covering “Shallow” and “7 Rings” on the radio, flirting with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, playing her first ever Coachella set. And now, she’s shared a new music video for the album’s infectious lead single “Juice.”

If you’ll recall, “Juice” already had a music video. We even named it one of the five best music videos of the week when it came out thanks to Lizzo’s unparalleled charisma. But one thing the last “Juice” video didn’t have was drag queens, and fortunately, the new “Juice” video rectifies that mistake.

Lizzo was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race last year, and the new “Juice” clip, directed by Pete Williams, features her alongside a whole crew of queens from the show: Detox, Asia O’Hara, Morgan McMichaels, A’keria Davenport, Sonique, Mayhem Miller, Mariah Balenciaga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Soju, all lip syncing for their lives. Watch below.

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 on Atlantic.