Livestream Kanye West’s Easter Sunday Service At Coachella

It’s the last day of Coachella 2019 and it is also Easter Sunday. To celebrate, Kanye West will deliver what is being billed as an “Easter Sunday Service.” It seems insane to give Kanye attention on Jesus Christ’s resurrection day, but this is the world we live in. Yeezus also joined Kid Cudi’s set last night to perform their Kids See Ghosts tracks “Reborn” and “Ghost Town,” plus “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from Kanye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

Kanye has been webcasting his Sunday Services, which he describes as “inspirational jam sessions,” since early this year. The “services” typically feature gospel choir versions of Kanye songs. This one is going down in the Coachella camping area bright and early. It’s not how Kanye originally planned to be involved with Coachella 2019; he was widely rumored to headline this year’s event but reportedly pulled out when Coachella refused to let him perform from a customized dome in the middle of the festival grounds.

Today’s service begins at noon ET, and you can watch the livestream below.

He is risen! And he’s selling 50-dollar socks! A “Church Clothes” tent is selling “Trust God” tees, “Holy Spirit” sweatshirts, and “Jesus Walks” socks outside of the service. The most expensive item is a 225-dollar crewneck.

UPDATE: The Sunday Service set included covers of Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness,” Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” and the Gap Band’s “Outstanding,” as well as Kanye originals like “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Power,” and “Otis.”

UPDATE: Kanye performed “All Falls Down” and a new song called “Water.” He then brought out Chance The Rapper to perform “Ultralight Beam.”