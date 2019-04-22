Barrie – “Geology”

The groove will immediately sweep you into “Geology.” The song is buried deep into Barrie’s debut album Happy To Be Here — very meta for a tune named after a discipline that involves digging beneath the surface — but it’s got one of those rhythms that will immediately perk you up again if you’ve let the record drift off into the background. As such, it’s a great introduction to the band if you haven’t been paying attention to their rollout.

You should start paying attention. “Clovers,” “Darjeeling,” and “Saturated” were all winners, and this one is too. That gently interlocking bass and drum action serves as a fine launchpad for Barrie Lindsay’s dreamy narration. It’s a sound somewhere between Haim and Belle And Sebastian, though as Lindsay explains, the inspiration emerged from somewhere far different:

I wrote this song in 2015, a few months after I bought my first guitar. I was listening to Best Coast on Song Exploder talking about “Feeling Ok.” Bethany Cosentino said she was inspired by 90s movies soundtracks like Clueless, She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You. It blew my mind because I loved that music but didn’t realize you could take it seriously. That’s where “Geology” came from.

Listen below, where you can also check out Barrie’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

04/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

04/28 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

04/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label

04/30 – Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco

05/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/02 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

05/03 – Oslo, NO @ Jaeger

05/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Södra Bar

05/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Jazz Cafe

05/07 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/10 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival ^

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Flyover Fest

^ w/ Neko Case, Sudan Archives

Tickets: https://barriethe.band/tour-dates

Happy To Be Here is out 5/3 on Winspear. Pre-order it here.