Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner launched a new edition of their collaborative, improvisational Berlin festival PEOPLE at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn this past weekend under the name 37d03d (PEOPLE upside down). As we shared over the weekend, the event involved Vernon leading a group of musicians in a round of Bob Dylan covers. It also featured a surprise performance by Living Colour’s Vernon Reid.

On Saturday night, Reid joined Vernon and Dessner for a performance of “OMDB” from their low-key amazing debut album as Big Red Machine. The lead guitar work he contributed began subtly and expanded into the sort of fiery six-string heroism that made Living Colour such a sensation in the first place.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, also sitting in with Big Red Machine on Saturday were This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables (who also recently guested with Dessner’s most famous project) as well as Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats and longtime Vernon associate Anais Mitchell, whose musical Hadestown is nominated for a ton of Tonys. The three of them joined in for “I Won’t Run From It.”

Watch footage of both performances below.