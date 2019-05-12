Morrissey closed out his Broadway residency on Saturday night. Last week, he played one of his biggest hits, 1994’s “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get,” for the first time in 15 years, along with other classics. Last night, he performed the Smiths’ “I Won’t Share You” in full for the first time ever. The song is from the band’s final album, 1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come.

He opened the night with “Last Of The Famous International Playboys.” The setlist also included Smiths songs like “How Soon Is Now?,” “Girl Afraid,” and “What She Said,” plus cuts from Morrissey’s solo career like “You’re The One For Me, Fatty.” Watch footage from the show below.